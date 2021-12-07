Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 33.9% Higher

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB) traded up 33.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.