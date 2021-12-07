Jumia Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 51,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average volume of 29,162 call options.

JMIA stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

