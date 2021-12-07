Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

