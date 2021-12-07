Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

