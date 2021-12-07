Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Brian Hirsch Acquires 60,000 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KPLT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 3,684,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth $232,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

