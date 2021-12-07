Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $169.96 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $849.77 or 0.01667570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $169.96 million and approximately $42.27 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00211882 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

