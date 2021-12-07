Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 704,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

