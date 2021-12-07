Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,204 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 349,261 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.