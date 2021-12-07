Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.