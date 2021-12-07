Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after buying an additional 649,704 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

