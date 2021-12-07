Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.