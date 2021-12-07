Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $434,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

