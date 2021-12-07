Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

ROK opened at $344.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

