Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.