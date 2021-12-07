Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $160.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.33. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.