Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $438,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $222.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.