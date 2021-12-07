Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

