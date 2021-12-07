Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 20,385 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400,981 shares of company stock worth $180,596,529. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.