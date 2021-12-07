KeyCorp Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $172.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.60.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $146.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.