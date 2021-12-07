Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 255,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

