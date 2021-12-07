Kin (KIN) Price Down 25.8% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Kin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $132.90 million and $11.29 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00139701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00181519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.26 or 0.08388238 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00575693 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,147,476,672 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

