Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 406,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

