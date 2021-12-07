King DAG Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.35 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $26.35 million and $99,948.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00224222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.