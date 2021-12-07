Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

