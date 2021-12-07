Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE:KN opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.