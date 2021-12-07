Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

KSS stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.