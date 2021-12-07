Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

