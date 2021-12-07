Kommunitas Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.18 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $2.18 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,061.67 or 1.01133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

