Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €47.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.22 ($53.05).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($40.90) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

