Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,367 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

