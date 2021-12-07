Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

