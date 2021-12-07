Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

