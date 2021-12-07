Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 563 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

