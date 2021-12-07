Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.