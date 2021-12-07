Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

