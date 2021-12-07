Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.