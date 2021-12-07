Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.11 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

