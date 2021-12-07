Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

