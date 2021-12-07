Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lawson Products by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

