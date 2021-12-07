Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 220,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 122,485 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

