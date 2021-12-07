LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 78,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,805. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.75.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

