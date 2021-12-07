Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LESL opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.