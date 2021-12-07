Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($40.45) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.92) to GBX 2,960 ($39.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.74) to GBX 3,400 ($45.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,312.22 ($43.92).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,812.50 ($37.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,733.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,152.05.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.68) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,149.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

