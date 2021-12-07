Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LILM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

LILM stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91. Lilium has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $8,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

