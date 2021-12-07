Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

