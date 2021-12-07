Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $25.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America raised their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LTHM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 200.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

