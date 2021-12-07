LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 869,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,855.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 29.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

