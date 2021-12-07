Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,194.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $386.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day moving average of $367.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.