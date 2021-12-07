Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

