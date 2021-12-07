Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 244 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $456.53 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

